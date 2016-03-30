advertisement
Microsoft’s HoloLens is shipping to developers

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Windows 10, Office, and Azure may pay the bills at Microsoft, but it’s pretty much beyond debate that its most glamorous product is HoloLens, the mixed-reality headset which it announced in January 2015. A month ago, the company announced that it planned to start shipping $3,000 HoloLens developer kits on March 30. That’s today–and here at the BUILD conference, Alex Kipman, the father of HoloLens, just confirmed that the deadline has been met.

Still unknown: When HoloLens will ship in a consumer version, and how much it will cost when it does.

