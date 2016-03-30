advertisement
Xbox, meet Cortana

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Microsoft’s Xbox One console runs on Windows and is–gradually–taking on more and more features which reflect that fact. At the BUILD conference, Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer just announced that the console will be getting Cortana, Microsoft’s Siri-style voice assistant. Among other things, the Xbox version will help users find new games.

