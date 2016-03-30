Nest’s Tony Fadell and Dropcam founder Greg Duffy trade barbs

Last week, The Information published a deep dive on why growth has stagnated at the Alphabet-owned smart home company Nest, suggesting that at least part of the onus is on CEO Tony Fadell and his Jobsian leadership style.

Much of the article focuses on tension between Fadell and Greg Duffy—the founder of security camera maker Dropcam, which Nest bought in 2014.

In an interview with The Information, Mr. Fadell blamed the Dropcam team for the problems with the acquisition. “A lot of the employees were not as good as we hoped,” he said. It was “a very small team and unfortunately it wasn’t a very experienced team.”

Yesterday, Duffy—who called Fadell a “tyrant bureaucrat” to his face before quitting—took to Medium to issue what some might call a clapback: