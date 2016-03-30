Sounds like Facebook is finally getting serious about Windows 10

One of Microsoft’s biggest challenges with Windows 10–and Windows 8 before it–has been convincing developers to create apps which actually take advantage of its capabilities. At the company’s BUILD conference here in San Francisco, Windows chief Terry Myerson just announced that Facebook will release universal Windows versions of Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram soon.
Perhaps more intriguingly, Facebook will also bring its Facebook Audience Network to Windows 10–letting developers monetize their Windows apps by building in Facebook-powered advertising.