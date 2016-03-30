Windows 10 has 270 million users

Microsoft is kicking off its BUILD conference in San Francisco this morning. Last year’s event was largely devoted to introducing Windows 10, which shipped last July and is a free upgrade for existing users. After CEO Satya Nadella opened this year’s keynote, OS honcho Terry Myerson announced that Windows 10 has seen the fastest adoption of any version of Windows to date–being free presumably helped–and is now on 270 million machines. And more than 500 Windows 10 PCs have been released by hardware makers.
