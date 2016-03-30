advertisement
Jezebel founder Anna Holmes is starting a new publication for creators

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

First Look Media has hired Jezebel founder Anna Holmes to run a new property that will feature videos, photos, and other visual storytelling, commissioned and curated from outside contributors, Capital New York reports. “I don’t know that I would call it a website,” Holmes said. “It’s a little more entertainment and culture-focused. It’s not journalism.” Holmes was previously editorial director at Fusion.

