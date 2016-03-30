New Microsoft Windows 10 version coming this summer

Microsoft said at its Build conference today that a new version of Windows 10 is coming this summer. The new “Anniversary Update” of the OS will bring biometric (fingerprint) logins to more websites in the Edge browser.

The Microsoft Ink pen stylus workspace gets a bevy of new tricks, like a virtual ruler to draw perfectly straight lines. The Cortana personal assistant can create reminders on dates written with the Pen in Sticky Notes.

The update will also bring more support in the OS for HoloLens, and improvements to Cortana.

The update will bring Universal The Anniversary Update will bring Universal Windows Platform apps to the to Xbox. Microsoft says Cortana will become “your personal gaming assistant” in Xbox.