VR making you queasy? Here’s a potential fix

The disconnect between what you see and what you feel in virtual reality has had some users reaching for a barf bag. It’s a classic case of mixed messages: Though your eyes may trick you into thinking you are moving, your inner ear knows better—and therein lies the problem.
But the Mayo Clinic wants to make sure we get our fill of VR, nausea be damned. Its galvanic vestibular stimulation (GVS) technology fools the inner ear into sensing movement, through electrodes positioned along the neck and forehead.
