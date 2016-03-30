Lyft Carpool offers affordable shared commutes in the Bay Area

Lyft has launched a new service called Lyft Carpool that lets drivers pick up riders on their daily commutes, earning up to $10 a trip (passengers pay between $4 and $10 per ride). For now, Lyft Carpool is only available in the Bay Area.

Lyft created its carpooling program in collaboration with the MTC’s 511 Rideshare program—another example of Lyft using strategic alliances to gain an edge over Uber. As Fast Company‘s Rick Tetzeli describes in a recent feature about Lyft, the ride-sharing startup is relying on a series of smart partnerships to “establish itself as a distinctive, values-based alternative” to Uber.