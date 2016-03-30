advertisement
A drone will drop a swarm of mutant flies over Ethiopia

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

The tsetse flies have been sterilized with radiation, and researchers hope their release into the wild will reduce the overall population of the insects. That would be a blessing, as tsetse flies spread the disease trypanosomiasis, which causes the potentially fatal “sleeping sickness” in humans and paralysis and death in livestock. 

