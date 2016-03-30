Here’s what you missed overnight

• Microsoft ‘s ill-fated teen chatbot was revived for a few hours early this morning, but has since been shut down again. This is just the beginning, according to Bloomberg , which says Microsoft is going all in on chatbots .

• Cybersecurity experts say the FBI probably won’t tell Apple how they cracked San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook’s iPhone.

• It’s not all bad news for Theranos. The first peer-reviewed study of the startup’s blood tests says it “performed fairly well for a large number of tests,” contrary to what ongoing media reports indicate.

• Spotify is reportedly finalizing a $1 billion convertible debt deal—and the company intends to go public within the next two years.