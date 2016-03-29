advertisement
Add text to your images to make Twitter more accessible for blind users

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Twitter has a new feature that will open up more of the social network to visually impaired users. Blind people can use software to translate the text of tweets into audio or braille, but, until now, any attached images were left out. Twitter’s latest update allows all users to add text descriptions to images, which means they will be more accessible to blind users—and also to search engines, as Venture Beat points out

