Google’s Fiber Phone could make landlines relevant again

Google just announced Fiber Phone, a plan to add Google-y features to traditional home phones. Fiber Phone is not a physical phone but a $10-a-month landline plan (you provide the hardware). You can keep your current number, or choose a new one. The plan includes:
• Unlimited domestic calls
• International calling for the same rates as Google Voice
• Free voice mail transcription, sent by text or email
• Call waiting and caller ID
• Call forwarding to your mobile phone
For now, Fiber Phone will be available only in cities with Google Fiber infrastructure.