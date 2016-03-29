advertisement
Google’s Fiber Phone could make landlines relevant again

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Google just announced Fiber Phone, a plan to add Google-y features to traditional home phones. Fiber Phone is not a physical phone but a $10-a-month landline plan (you provide the hardware). You can keep your current number, or choose a new one. The plan includes:

• Unlimited domestic calls

• International calling for the same rates as Google Voice

• Free voice mail transcription, sent by text or email

• Call waiting and caller ID

• Call forwarding to your mobile phone

For now, Fiber Phone will be available only in cities with Google Fiber infrastructure.

