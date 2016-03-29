Mike Bloomberg and others donate $125 million for breakthrough cancer research

Three-term New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg and Vice President Joe Biden were at Johns Hopkins University today to announce a new Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, named for Bloomberg and film producer Sidney Kimmel, who are each contributing $50 million to their alma mater. The new center’s focus is on harnessing the body’s immune system to attack cancers as it would an infection. Biden is dedicating much of his remaining time in office to the Obama administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, an effort to coordinate government and private efforts on developing treatments that go beyond the regular heavy doses of chemotherapy and radiation. (by Sean Captain)
