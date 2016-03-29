advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This ad has Volkswagen in trouble with the FTC

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

The FTC is suing Volkswagen over its “Clean Diesel” advertisements, which it says were “deceptive and unfair” given that the carmaker was, you know, illegally cheating emissions tests. Here’s one of the offending ads:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life