Why the Uber model fails

A new wave of on-demand, convenience-based startups don’t want to be known as the “Uber for X” in their industries, writes Fast Company‘s Sarah Kessler. That’s because the Uber model, which so recently seemed like an unstoppable force in the startup world, actually doesn’t work well for most customer-service focused companies, Sarah argues.
The idea that technology could not only fix anything, but the same technology could fix anything, in many cases proved arrogant. Just as an app’s interface may seem stupidly simple to someone with no knowledge of code or product design, every service industry—cleaning, delivery, grocery shopping, caring for kids—is complicated in its own ways, and often in ways that technology alone cannot improve.