With Scalia’s passing, the SCOTUS ruling on public sector unions takes a different turn

The Supreme Court has tied 4-4 in its decision about whether public sector unions should be allowed to charge fees to non-members.

When the case was argued in January, Justice Antonin Scalia was still alive, and the court was expected to rule 5-4, in favor of the California teachers who brought the case and argued that they should not have to pay dues to unions that they opted not to join.

With the court deadlocked, however, the justices defer to the opinion already issued by a lower court—which means the fees will remain as is.