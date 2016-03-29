advertisement
Waze is passive-aggressively shaming speeders

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

An update to the Waze traffic app will quietly admonish drivers traveling over the speed limit with a visual warning in the corner of their smartphone screens. The flashing red circle won’t go away until the driver slows to a legal speed. 

