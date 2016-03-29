Welcome to FastCoNews!

It’s an exciting moment here at Fast Company . After months of collaborative effort, our editorial and product teams are fully lifting the curtain on FastCoNews, our next approach to curating and creating real-time information and analysis.

When we redesigned our website last year (you can read more about the redesign in this explainer by product director Cliff Kuang), our Acting CTO Tom Plunkett and our executive editor Noah Robischon re-evaluated the relationship between form and content on our site. On Fast Company, you’ll find several distinct content forms: articles, videos, collections (essentially, thematically connected stories), photo essays (someday), and streams. FastCoNews is a stream, and each item we post in FastCoNews lengthens that stream.

This form—and its corresponding, minimalist CMS—allows us to escape the constraints of traditional narrative imposed on us by the conventional article template, so that we might report breaking news and (importantly) breaking thought more iteratively and more instinctively. It allows us to make it easier for our unique audience to keep up with the news that matters most in the Fast Company universe—and understand what to make of that news, view that news through Fast Company’s unique lens. We write for ambitious, creative, curious people who believe that business (at its best—we’re not naive) can make the world more beautiful, safer, happier, smarter, and, well, cooler—and our approach to news should reflect that.

Very bright people helped shape this project and make it a reality: our product managers Cayleigh Parrish and Claudia Rojas; our Creative Director Florian Bachleda, and Dan Whiteley, Yongzhi Huang, Sandro Pasquali, Sylvia Carolina, Sergey Khaladzinski, and Hannah Nordgren on our design and dev teams; our ace head of news, Marcus Baram, and our FastCoNews editors Rose Pastore and Pavithra Mohan; and Tom, Cliff, and Noah. This is just the first iteration of FastCoNews. It will continue to evolve in the coming months. We’d love it if you helped us shape its future, so please email us with your thoughts—we’ll share them with our whole team.