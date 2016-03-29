Xiaomi gets serious about smart homes with IoT rice cooker

The Mi Induction Heating Pressure Rice Cooker is the first product in Xiaomi’s new “Mi Ecosystem” smart home line. The $150 rice cooker links to a smartphone app, which can recognize barcodes for 200 brands and types of rice, changing cooking settings accordingly when a user scans the product label.

Xiaomi rapidly became a smartphone giant in China thanks to its low prices, software-centric business model, and sleek product designs (which it vehemently denies copying from Apple). If the company can make the same strategy work for smart home products, it could soon become a leading Internet of Things player as well.