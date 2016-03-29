I’m so relieved to learn the quinoa fad has been good for the farmers, too

When quinoa—that versatile, protein- and fiber-rich grainlike seed—became a popular “superfood” in the mid-2000s, some worried that the increase in quinoa prices meant that people in Peru and Bolivia who had grown the plant for centuries could no longer afford to eat it.
But a new study finds that average household spending—a proxy for general welfare—has increased in areas of Peru where quinoa is grown, suggesting that the quinoa fad has been economically beneficial for both farmers and their communities.