Meet the brain-inspired supercomputer that will help the government keep track of nukes

This morning, the fabled Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced it has purchased a supercomputing platform “for deep learning inference” that was developed by IBM Research. The platform can process the equivalent of 16 million neurons and 4 billion synapses while consuming as much energy as your average tablet, per the press release. It will be used to help the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) with cybersecurity and stewardship of the U.S.’s nuclear deterrent and non-proliferation operations.