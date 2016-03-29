Here’s what you missed overnight

• The DOJ finally put an end to Apple’s standoff with the FBI —for now, at least—after a third party helped it crack San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook’s iPhone. Here’s Apple on the DOJ’s actions:

From the beginning, we objected to the FBI’s demand that Apple build a backdoor into the iPhone because we believed it was wrong and would set a dangerous precedent. As a result of the government’s dismissal, neither of these occurred. This case should never have been brought.

• On a more positive note, preorders of the iPhone SE have supposedly crossed 3.4 million units in China.

• Speaking of China—Samsung Pay has launched there after a month-long beta period, giving Apple Pay a run for its money (literally).

• And in other news: Yahoo has given potential buyers until April 11 to submit bids for its core business and assets like Alibaba and Yahoo Japan.