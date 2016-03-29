advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here’s what you missed overnight

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• The DOJ finally put an end to Apple’s standoff with the FBI—for now, at least—after a third party helped it crack San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook’s iPhone. Here’s Apple on the DOJ’s actions: 

From the beginning, we objected to the FBI’s demand that Apple build a backdoor into the iPhone because we believed it was wrong and would set a dangerous precedent. As a result of the government’s dismissal, neither of these occurred. This case should never have been brought.

• On a more positive note, preorders of the iPhone SE have supposedly crossed 3.4 million units in China. 

• Speaking of China—Samsung Pay has launched there after a month-long beta period, giving Apple Pay a run for its money (literally).

• And in other news: Yahoo has given potential buyers until April 11 to submit bids for its core business and assets like Alibaba and Yahoo Japan.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life