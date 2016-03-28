WSJ: Theranos test results could skew doctors’ medical decisions

More bad news for the blood-testing startup with the $9 billion valuation. The results of Theranos’s cholesterol tests varied enough from those done by the country’s two biggest lab companies (Quest Diagnostics and Laboratory Corp. of America) that “they could throw off doctors’ medical decisions,” reports the Wall Street Journal. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Investigations, found that the “results for total cholesterol were lower by an average of 9.3% than those produced by Quest and LabCorp.”