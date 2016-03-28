advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

For those of you who still use Periscope…

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The live streaming app just celebrated its first birthday and reports that it has racked up 200 million broadcasts since launch. The jury’s still out on the quality of those streams, but no matter: More than 110 years of footage is viewed on Periscope daily, as per the company’s count.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life