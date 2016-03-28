No, your Instagram feed isn’t changing this week

A rumor that Instagram would introduce its algorithmic feed this week sent many influencers into a tizzy—which explains all the posts on your Instagram feed beseeching you to turn on notifications.

As announced two weeks ago, Instagram will be switching over to an algorithmic feed—but not anytime soon.

“This is not being implemented tomorrow,” a spokesperson told Re/code. “We still have weeks, or even months, of testing to go. Currently the test groups are very small. When we roll it out broadly, we will definitely let the community know.”