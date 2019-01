New York Times: “the smoothness of the graphics and the high-quality design of the headgear make virtual reality feel ready for prime time.”

USA Today: “It makes you feel like you’re actually in a new world.”

The Verge: “feels as close to being a brain in a jar as humanly possible.”

Wired: “9/10”

Ars Technica: “this is a change that requires looking at and thinking about gaming in an entirely new way.”

Gizmodo: “This shit is legit.”