Tumblr, which turned off comment replies in November 2015, is now launching a revamped reply and notes platform . What’s new:

• Both post authors and readers can leave comments;

• Users can leave multiple comments on the same post;

• Authors can limit who is allowed to comment on their posts;

• Users can leave replies on reblogs;

• Users can filter notes by replies, reblogs, and likes by whether or not they include commentary.