Here’s how much cheaper it is to own a car than to use Uber or Lyft

In the top 20 biggest metropolitan areas, it costs on average $0.90 per mile to own a vehicle (though of course much higher, at $3.10 a mile, in Manhattan), according to a Deutsche Bank research note obtained by Business Insider. The average Uber/Lyft ride was $1.54 per mile (for UberPool, rides were about 20% to 50% cheaper). But for about 14% of people in high-density cities, it might be cheaper to use the ride-sharing services.