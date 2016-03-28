Here’s what you missed over the weekend:

• Following yesterday’s bombing in Pakistan, Facebook turned on its Safety Check feature, which malfunctioned and accidentally sent texts and notifications to users in unaffected areas.

• Google’s search engine was briefly unblocked by China’s famed firewall last night, granting Chinese users access to it for over an hour.

• The recent terror attacks in Paris and Brussels—as well as the FBI’s standoff with Apple—has sparked an encryption debate in Europe.

• The FAA recorded nearly 600 drone incidents—most of which were minor—between last August and this January.