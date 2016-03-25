Jordan Catalano as the Joker might stop the world

“When he steps onto the set the world stops. Everything stops. What he’s done is so powerful, so menacing, so palpable, you can feel him. The crew stops working and just watches him. I have to get everybody going again because he’s so fascinating.”

So says director David Ayer on (Most Creative People honoree) Jared Leto’s turn as the Joker in Suicide Squad.

Leto’s casting as the infamous Batman nemesis has been mocked in some corners of the internet, but look at this picture and tell me he doesn’t looking amazing, horrifying, and possibly world-stopping: