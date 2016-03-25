advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jordan Catalano as the Joker might stop the world

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

“When he steps onto the set the world stops. Everything stops. What he’s done is so powerful, so menacing, so palpable, you can feel him. The crew stops working and just watches him. I have to get everybody going again because he’s so fascinating.”

advertisement

So says director David Ayer on (Most Creative People honoree) Jared Leto’s turn as the Joker in Suicide Squad

Leto’s casting as the infamous Batman nemesis has been mocked in some corners of the internet, but look at this picture and tell me he doesn’t looking amazing, horrifying, and possibly world-stopping:

 [Image: David Ayer]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life