Bradford Shellhammer on Fab > Bezar > eBay

Bradford Shellhammer, the co-founder of flash sale site Fab.com and later the founder of shopping site Bezar, is joining eBay’s innovation team as the site’s head of Curation and Merchandising. His goal? Make shoppers fall in love with eBay again. “I envision perhaps serving up, presenting, and curating goods in ways that don’t exist today at eBay,” he told Fast Company. “I hope to capture the optimism of the eBay heritage in everything I work on. And mostly I hope to help people, especially young people, fall in love with eBay the way I did in the late 90s.”

He said he was still getting his footing in his new role and wasn’t sure exactly how he’d execute his plan, but hopes to make hunting for new and unusual items on the site an easier and more fun experience. “I want to make the hunt a little more delightful!” he said.

(by Jessica Hullinger)