Lyft just became more efficient, thanks to Waze

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Waze is now the default navigation program for Lyft drivers, which means shorter wait times and fewer detours for Lyft Line users. Drivers can switch between the two apps with just one click. (Take that, Uber!) 

