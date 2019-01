From the Ideal Conceal website: “Cunningly designed to look like a smartphone when folded up, one click of the safety and you’re ready to go. This product is a defensive weapon designed with the utmost safety in mind.”

“In general, the concept of any kind of weapon that’s disguised, so that it’s not apparent that it’s a weapon, would be cause for concern,” Bill Johnson of the National Association of Police Organizations told CNN.

[Photo: Ideal Conceal]