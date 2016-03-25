Here’s what you missed overnight:

– Netflix copped to throttling video quality on select carriers, including Verizon and AT&T .

– Snapchat is reportedly buying Bitstrips, the company behind your favorite personalized emojis, for around $100 million.

– Bradford Shellhammer, cofounder of Fab and Bezar, is taking his talents to eBay, where he will lead curation and merchandising.

– Google is now offering its Nik photo editing tools—popular amongst professional photographers—for free.

– Verizon’s enterprise division was hacked, and more than 1.5 million accounts have been compromised.