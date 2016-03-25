advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here’s what you missed overnight:

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Netflix copped to throttling video quality on select carriers, including Verizon and AT&T.

Snapchat is reportedly buying Bitstrips, the company behind your favorite personalized emojis, for around $100 million.

Bradford Shellhammer, cofounder of Fab and Bezar, is taking his talents to eBay, where he will lead curation and merchandising. 

Google is now offering its Nik photo editing tools—popular amongst professional photographers—for free.

Verizon’s enterprise division was hacked, and more than 1.5 million accounts have been compromised.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life