This facial reenactment video is so uncanny that many thought it was a hoax at first

But it’s actually a real software program that allows a user to edit a person’s lip movements in real time . Face2Face was developed by researchers at Stanford, the Max Planck Institute, and the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.

With the technology, you can create a video of anyone, such as Donald Trump or George W. Bush, saying what you want him to say and using your facial expressions. It works by uploading a video of Bush speaking and a video of someone else speaking to Face2Face, which combines them into an amazingly believable fake speech.