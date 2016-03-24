The day a computer wrote a novel. The computer, placing priority on the pursuit of its own joy, stopped working for humans.
Think you can do better at crafting a few lines of a short story, lowly human wordsmith? Tell that to the judges of the Nikkei Hoshi Shinichi Literary Award in Japan, who deemed “The Day A Computer Writes A Novel,” a collaboration between humans and AI, good enough to get past the first round of the national literary contest, reports Futurism.
The human authors picked the sentences and words, which were then arranged into a story by the AI program. This was the first year such collaborations were allowed in the contest, though the judges were reportedly unaware of which stories were AI-created.