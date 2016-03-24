If you’re a struggling writer, don’t read this

The day a computer wrote a novel. The computer, placing priority on the pursuit of its own joy, stopped working for humans.

Think you can do better at crafting a few lines of a short story, lowly human wordsmith? Tell that to the judges of the Nikkei Hoshi Shinichi Literary Award in Japan, who deemed “The Day A Computer Writes A Novel,” a collaboration between humans and AI, good enough to get past the first round of the national literary contest, reports Futurism.