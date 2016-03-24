advertisement
Swarm may actually become useful with this update

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The sole purpose of Foursquare’s Swarm app is to check into places, which means one of its biggest selling points is keeping track of where you’ve been. With Swarm 4.0, you can actually search your check-in history, and revamped profile pages give you a snapshot of which places you frequent most (like that bar you just can’t quit). 

