Google echoes the Amazon Echo

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The search giant is reportedly working on a competitor to the Amazon Echo—which isn’t a big leap from Google Now, the digital assistant already included with Android devices. The Information reports that the product may not be released, but if it is, Amazon had better watch its back. 

