– Apple Pay will reportedly expand from apps to mobile sites before the holiday season—and it could eventually come to the Mac , as well.

– Google is building a competitor to Periscope and Facebook Live: a live streaming app called YouTube Connect.

– In other Apple news: The new iPhone SE and 9.7-inch iPad Pro are now available for preorder.

– Facebook is testing a feature that will alert users when someone is using their information to impersonate them on the platform.