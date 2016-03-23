Amazon claims women workers are paid as much as men

The online retailer says that women earned 99.9 cents for every dollar that men earned in the same jobs, according to a survey conducted by a labor economist, reports Reuters. Amazon says that women represent 39% of its workforce and 24% of managers, according to a survey. It also says minorities earned 100.1 cents for every dollar earned by white employees.

Amazon released the results under pressure from shareholder Arjuna Capital, which has been pushing it to disclose those numbers.