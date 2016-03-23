Revamp your work wardrobe with Rent the Runway

Unlimited, a subscription service by Rent the Runway that costs $139 a month, is finally out of beta. Looking to spice up your closet without breaking the bank? Unlimited may be the way to go: Subscribers get their pick of designer clothes and accessories and can rent three pieces at a time, for however long they wish.
“It’s absolutely transformative—I don’t shop anymore,” Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman told Fast Company. “I had this dream at 16 to create the Clueless closet, and we brought it to life.”