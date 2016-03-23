advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Good news for small businesses that use Square

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Through a new partnership with Facebook, Square is allowing merchants to purchase ads on the social network. The benefit to using Square’s software is that the company will also give small businesses access to analytics, so they can track whether their advertising is impacting sales. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life