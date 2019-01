That’s the gist of Ola’s rebuttal to Uber, following the latter’s decision to sue Ola , its leading rival in India. Uber claims Ola employees created fake Uber accounts to book and cancel rides—the same thing Uber was accused of doing to Lyft and Gett.

Ola’s response to the allegations? “It is not beyond our imagination that this is an effort to divert attention from the current realities of the market where Uber has faced major setbacks.” Touché.