Hackers tried to breach HealthCare.gov 316 times in 18 months

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

A report from the Government Accountability Office says there were 316 attempted cyberattacks on the health insurance portal HealthCare.gov between October 2013 and March 2015. But, the report says, none of the incidents resulted in the loss of sensitive data.

