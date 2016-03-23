advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Do you know the new Alphabet?

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Google is now Alphabet. But there’s still Google. And Calico, Verily, DeepMind, Replicant… Confused? Our April 2016 cover story will teach you the new ABCs of the company formerly known as Google. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life