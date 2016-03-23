advertisement
Here’s what you missed overnight:

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

In a memo about the Gawker verdict, founder Nick Denton claimed Hulk Hogan sued over his sex tape to preempt the release of more damning video footage.

Frontrunners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton beat out their respective rivals to win Tuesday’s Arizona primary. In Utah, however, Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders pulled ahead; Sanders also scored a win in Idaho.

Google’s cloud business landed Home Depot as a client, a contrast to its less traditional clientele which includes Internet companies like Snapchat.

Execs from Twitter, Slack, Netflix, and YouTube pledged their support for Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson by donating to his campaign for Baltimore mayor.

