Here’s what you missed overnight:

– In a memo about the Gawker verdict, founder Nick Denton claimed Hulk Hogan sued over his sex tape to preempt the release of more damning video footage.

– Frontrunners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton beat out their respective rivals to win Tuesday’s Arizona primary. In Utah, however, Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders pulled ahead; Sanders also scored a win in Idaho.

– Google’s cloud business landed Home Depot as a client, a contrast to its less traditional clientele which includes Internet companies like Snapchat.

– Execs from Twitter, Slack, Netflix, and YouTube pledged their support for Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson by donating to his campaign for Baltimore mayor.