Waking up from the Uber dream

Farhad Manjoo argues in the New York Times today that we have reached “the end of the on-demand dream” that Uber popularized with its promise of endless low prices and convenience. Many startups that mimicked the Uber model of affordable, smartphone-based on-demand services are now finding that they need to raise prices to stay in business, Manjoo writes.
Some of these services could make for fine businesses, but it is hard to call them groundbreaking. After all, paying extra for convenience isn’t really innovative — it is pretty much how the world has always worked.
Is the “Uber for X” startup craze finally over? Manjoo’s conclusion: “Uber is the exception, not the norm.”