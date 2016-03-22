David Chang’s Ando is a Momofuku restaurant in a food delivery app

Superstar chef David Chang—the brains behind the Momofuku restaurants—gave Fast Company the scoop on Ando, the delivery-only eatery he’s launching this spring.

On the menu: a cheesesteak that Fast Company editor Rob Brunner describes as “a gut-stuffing combination of chicken, house-made American cheese sauce, and B&G pickled peppers,” and three new cookies from Milk Bar chef Christina Tosi. The cuisine will be what Rob calls “an amped-up mix of Asian flavors and lowbrow Americana that could include takes on both mapo tofu and Southern fried chicken.”

Salivating? Read more.

[Photo: Herring & Herring; Set Design: Alex Brannian]