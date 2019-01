Let me preface these numbers with the note that marijuana is only legal in four states and the District of Columbia.

Forbes has an infographic that compares annual legal weed sales ($3.4 billion) to sales of other staples, including Girl Scout Cookies ($766 million), Oreos ($711.4 million), Pringles ($514.4 million) and Twizzlers ($203.6 million).

Americans would need to buy five times as many Oreos to catch up to pot sales.